Cyclonic rain damages over 33% crops in three districts of Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday said that an area of 10,000 hectares of crops in three districts jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Puri had been damaged by unseasonal rain in the state.

Based on a notification of Income and Catastrophe Administration Division, 10,854.74 hectares of crops have been damaged in 850 villages beneath 155 gram panchayats of 9 blocks within the three districts.

The three districts were affected due to unseasonal rain caused by cyclonic melancholy throughout December 9 to 10.

The sphere verification report submitted by the District Collectors involved mentioned the areas have sustained crop lack of 33% and above.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned over Rs. 770 lakh for revival of 529 elevate irrigation projects in Angul, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur districts protecting an area of about 7,316 hectares.

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

