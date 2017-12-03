Cyclonic Ockhi likely to weaken, more rains predicted in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Chennai: Cyclonic storm ‘Ockhi‘ is likely to weaken gradually from Sunday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The deadly cyclone, which had claimed many lives, lashed the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday with torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Both the states had declared compensation to the families of those who died in the storm.

“The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Ockhi’ over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea further moved northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of December 2, 2017 over the southeast Arabian Sea near Latitude 11.1º N and Longitude 69.7º E, about 330 km west of Amini Divi. The system is very likely to weaken gradually from today the December 3, 2017, morning,” said IMD.

On Saturday, several stranded fishermen were rescued during the massive search operations carried out by INS ships.

The Coast Guard rescued 198 fishermen and 18 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu off the Western coast. The rescued fishermen have taken shelter in the Lakshadweep and Minicoy Group of Islands.

As many as 531 fishermen, stranded in the choppy waters off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts due to Cyclone Ockhi, have been rescued.

The Kerala government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the cyclonic storm.

Meanwhile, a fresh spell of heavy rain is in store in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry with a low-pressure area forming over south Andaman sea, which is “very likely” to become a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The system is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh in the next three to four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.