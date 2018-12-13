Cyclone warning for Andhra; rain, thunder showers in Odisha likely

New Delhi: A pre-cyclone warning was issued for Andhra Pradesh coast by the Union Ministry of Earth and Science.

The ministry has, however, issued no warning for Odisha. The report said under the impact rain and thunder showers will occur in some places of the state on December 16 and 17.

Fishermen in Odisha have been advised not to venture into sea as the sea condition will be rough.

It said a depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal. The depression is likely to result into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours.

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, the report said.

It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coast during next 72 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Satellite imageries and surface observations indicated that a depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal that lay centered at 0530 hrs IST on Thursday.