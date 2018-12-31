Cyclone Usman batters Philippines; 68 killed, over 40000 displaced

Manila: At least 68 people died in the Cyclone Usman which triggered heavy downpour and deadly landslides over the weekend in the Philippines, officials said on Monday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, storm Usman hit the Bicol region in Manila on Saturday. So far, 57 deaths have been reported from the Bicol region and 11 from the Eastern Visayas region.

The agency said there were 19 people missing in both regions and the death toll was likely to increase as retrieval operations continue. The tropical rains destroyed infrastructure and displaced more than 40,000 people nationwide.

Of the total affected, only 14,444 people were housed in shelters in central and northern parts of the country. The military, the police, and other government agencies were conducting search, rescue and retrieval operations in northern and central Philippines.

Apart from the incessant downpour, areas ravaged by the tropical depression experienced power outages. Several houses were buried in landslides and roads sections were impassable due to a severe flood.

The local authorities declared a state of calamity in Camarines Sur province— home to nearly 2 million people— located in the Bicol Region in Luzon.

From Monday, Cyclone Usman started moving away from the Philippines to the South China Sea, having weakened to a low-pressure area.

The Philippines is affected by 15 to 20 typhoons every year during the rainy season, which usually begins in May or June and concludes in November or December.