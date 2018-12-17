Cyclone Titli: Centre grants Rs 1023.59 cr additional aid to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Centre on Monday approved additional assistance of Rs 1023.59 crore to Odisha for undertaking the repair and restoration works in districts affected by cyclone Titli.

The financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) was approved by the High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The committee also approved additional assistance of Rs 268.63 crore to Tripura.

The meeting of the HLC was held in Delhi today to consider the additional Central Assistance to these two states, which were affected by cyclone Titli and floods & landslides during the recent months.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Agriculture were present in the meeting.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 13 had urged the Centre for the immediate release of financial assistance of Rs 2023.13 crore against the total requirement of Rs 2779.32 crore for relief and restoration measures in districts affected by cyclone Titli.