Cyclone Phethai to make landfall in Andhra tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: As per the latest bulletin of Indian Meteorological Department, cyclone Phethai is likely to make landfall around Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh tomorrow (17 Dec).

Similarly, the Met department issued alert for four Odisha districts—Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada—for isolated heavy rainfall today (i.e. till 8.30 am of 17 Dec.

As of now, mild rain or drizzle is there in some districts of Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash four districts—Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati tomorrow (17 Dec).

Besides, there is heavy rainfall warning for other 11 districts Ganjam, Puri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

The Met department further said 30 to 40 kmph wind speed gusting upto 50 kmph expected in south Odisha coast tomorrow.

The administration has imposed complete ban on fishing in south Odisha coast till 17th. In other districts, restriction has been on deep sea fishing.

All the districts have disseminated the warning among farmers with advice to take care of paddy in harvesting stage.