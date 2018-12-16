Cyclone Phethai to hit AP coast by Monday afternoon

New Delhi/Chennai: Cyclone Phethai is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh coast by Monday afternoon, latest reports said.

The weather report said Chennai might escape the storm’s fury.

Met office sources said Cyclone Phethai that lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on Sunday is expected to make landfall across Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada on Monday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin the cyclonic storm lay centered 490 kms east-southeast of Chennai, 640 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 670 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The bulletin said Cyclone Phethai is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

It is likely to weaken “slightly” before landfall due to “unfavourable environmental conditions”. The IMD has issued an “Orange message” for the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry.