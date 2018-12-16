Cyclone Phethai: High alert in Andhra coast

Visakhapatnam: A high alert has been sounded in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal was heading towards it.

It is likely to cross the region between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam on Monday, Met office said.

Reports said the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) of the state government has alerted all nine coastal districts.

Official sources said personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SRDF) and National Disaster Response Force were kept on standby to meet any situation.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed the collectors of coastal districts to take all precaution to prevent loss of lives.

The cyclone warning centre in Visakhapatnam said ‘Phethai’ will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the next few hours. It will weaken slightly before making a landfall on Monday afternoon.

The Met office said it lay centred about 560 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 600 km south-southeast of Kakinada on Sunday morning.

It has predicted squally wind speed reaching up to 45-55 kmph is likely along and off Andhra Pradesh coast. The gale speed is expected to touch 100 kmph on Monday.