Cyclone ‘Phethai’: Heavy rains to lash several Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone ‘Phethai’ over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next the 24 hours.

The IMD in its latest release said that the storm is very likely to move north-northwestward and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada during December 17. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross the coast as a cyclonic storm.

As per prediction, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to occur over districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, and Koraput today.

Besides, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati on December 17. The IMD has issued an Orange Warning for these districts.

Similarly, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to lash the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh tomorrow. A yellow warning has been issued for these districts.

Strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph likely along and off South Odisha coast on December 17, the latest IMD bulletin said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture along & off south Odisha coast tomorrow and those out in the sea have been advised to return to the coasts by tonight.

This apart, all the ports of Odisha have been asked to keep hoisted Distance warning Signal No-II, the IMD bulletin said.