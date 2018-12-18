Cyclone ‘Phethai’-affected farmers will be compensated: Odisha SRC

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will provide financial assistance to farmers for crop loss due to heavy rainfall triggered by cyclone ‘Phethai’.

In a statement to media persons at the state secretariat today, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said, “Except the districts of Puri, Jajpur, Balasore, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur, all other districts have experienced heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall of 75.3 mm has been recorded in Jharsuguda district, while Sambalpur recorded 73.5 mm rainfall, Sundargarh 71.8 mm, Bargarh 71.5 mm, Deogarh 68.3 mm, and Subarnapur 67.7 mm. Besides, Gajapati, Boudh, Rayagada, and Angul, districts have recorded over 50 mm rainfall. This apart, 100 blocks in the state have recorded at least 50 mm or more rainfall.”

The SRC said that the district administrations had warned the farmers in advance. Even though the farmers were prompted to harvest paddy prior to the rains, some standing paddy crop could not be harvested.

“We have asked the district collectors to submit a detailed report on the loss of crops in these districts. On the basis of the damage report, we will assess the extent of crop damage and provide financial assistance to the affected farmers from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) as per the insurance provision,” Sethi added.