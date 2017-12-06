Cyclone Ockhi is weakening into depression, may not hit Gujarat coast: IMD

Ahmedabad: Cyclone Ockhi is gradually weakening into a depression and may not hit the Gujarat coast near Surat as predicted earlier, the Meteorological Centre here said on Tuesday night.

Cyclonic storm Ochi has already turned into a ‘deep depression’ and may hit south Gujarat only as a ‘depression’, according to an official statement.

The deep depression is located around 240 kms south-southwest of Surat.

“The deep depression over east-central Arabian Sea moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past six hours and lay centered over east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 19.4 degrees N and longitude 71.5 degrees E, about 240 km south-southwest of Surat and 150 km west-northwest of Mumbai”, the IMD forecast said.

The IMD further stated that it is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken further and cross south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a depression by tonight (Dec 5).

After triggering rains in Mumbai, Cyclone Ockhi was likely to make a landfall near Surat. Several top political leaders were forced to cancel their rallies in the poll-bound state, which experienced showers.