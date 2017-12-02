Cyclone Ockhi: Storm likely to intensify; PM Modi speaks Tamil Nadu CM, assures help

New Delhi: In the wake of damages caused by Cyclone Ockhi in the southern parts of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami and enquired about the situation after the ‘deadly’ storm that also hit parts of Kerala.
The Prime Minister assured CM Palaniswami of all sort of assistance in view of the destruction caused by the cyclone.
Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts in the state were worst hit by the cyclone.
Cyclone Ockhi, which in Bengali means ‘eye’, had on Friday intensified into a severe storm and moved to the Arabian Sea.
Meanwhile, at least 1,044 persons in Kanniyakumari have been lodged in 16 relief camps while the number was 205 in two camps in Tirunelveli.
To expedite relief works in worst affected Kanniyakumari district, two NDRF teams and seven of the state disaster response agency have been deputed.