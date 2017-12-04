Headlines

Cyclone Ockhi heads towards Gujarat, Maharashtra coasts

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
cyclone

New Delhi: The cyclone which battered Tamil Nadu and Kerala, moved beyond Lakshadweep. Lakshadweep suffered a loss of over Rs 500 crore and requested the Centre for help, according to sources.

In Tamil Nadu, authorities have stated that at least 690 people have been rescued so far. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Kanyakumari on Sunday and said “Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force are still engaged in rescue operations to save the lives of fishermen affected by Cyclone Ockhi.”

The Navy, on Sunday, said 10 of its ships and eight aircraft were involved in the continuing search and rescue operations in the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands following Cyclone Ockhi.

Meanwhile, an alert has been issued for fishermen in Maharashtra and Gujarat as the condition of the sea will be “very rough” on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the latest bulletin issued by IMD today, “light to moderate rainfall is very likely at a few places over Saurashtra and south Gujarat region on 4th December.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Saurashtra and south Gujarat region on December 5 and light to moderate rainfall over Gujarat region on 6th December (till noon). Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over north Konkan on December 5”.

IMD advised fishermen in south Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts not to venture into the sea from December 4 to 6.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Odia actress Odia actress
3.5K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Maharashtra Maharashtra
1.3K
Latest News Update

Doctors remove 72 coins from man’s stomach in Maharashtra
suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top