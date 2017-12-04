Cyclone Ockhi heads towards Gujarat, Maharashtra coasts

New Delhi: The cyclone which battered Tamil Nadu and Kerala, moved beyond Lakshadweep. Lakshadweep suffered a loss of over Rs 500 crore and requested the Centre for help, according to sources.

In Tamil Nadu, authorities have stated that at least 690 people have been rescued so far. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Kanyakumari on Sunday and said “Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force are still engaged in rescue operations to save the lives of fishermen affected by Cyclone Ockhi.”

The Navy, on Sunday, said 10 of its ships and eight aircraft were involved in the continuing search and rescue operations in the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands following Cyclone Ockhi.

Meanwhile, an alert has been issued for fishermen in Maharashtra and Gujarat as the condition of the sea will be “very rough” on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the latest bulletin issued by IMD today, “light to moderate rainfall is very likely at a few places over Saurashtra and south Gujarat region on 4th December.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Saurashtra and south Gujarat region on December 5 and light to moderate rainfall over Gujarat region on 6th December (till noon). Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over north Konkan on December 5”.

IMD advised fishermen in south Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts not to venture into the sea from December 4 to 6.