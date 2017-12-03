Cyclone Ockhi can’t be declared national calamity: Centre

New Delhi: Cyclone Ockhi, which wrecked havoc in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep, cannot be declared a national calamity as there is no such scheme but assured all necessary assistance to tackle the situation, the centre said today.
After attending a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday at the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam said the centre has already given necessary relief funds to the state government.
“We have received a memorandum from the state government requesting to declare Cyclone Ockhi as a national calamity. But, there is no such scheme for the Centre to do the same,” he said.
According to the latest MeT department bulletin, Cyclone Ockhi has moved north-northwestwards during the past six hours and lay centred over the southeast and the east-central Arabian Sea, about 390km west-northwest of Amini Divi island of Lakshadweep.