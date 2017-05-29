Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
intensify

Bhubaneswar: The Cyclonic storm ‘Mora’ which lay centered over the Bay of Bengal about 610 km near the south east of Paradip is likely to intensify further into severe cyclonic storm.

In view of the developments and MeT department’s forecast, the Odisha Government on Monday has put four districts – Balasore, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak on alert.

The Collectors of the concerned districts have been asked to remain vigilant and alert on the situation.

The system is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and move north-northeastward to cross Bangladesh coast around tomorrow forenoon, the MeT office said.

An advice has also been given for hoisting Distant Warning Signal Number Two (DW-II) at Paradip and Gopalpur ports in the state.

 

