Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh coast, thousands evacuated

Pragativadi News Service
Mora

Dhaka: Cyclone Mora made landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday damaging several houses and packing winds of up to 117 kilometres per hour after authorities evacuated hundreds of thousands of people from the coastal areas.

The severe cyclonic storm made landfall on the coast between Cox’s Bazar and the main port city of Chittagong at 6:00 am (0000 GMT), the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said.

Bangladesh had raised its highest number 10 weather danger alerts as the storm approached with officials quickly evacuating more than 300,000 people to cyclone shelters.

In May last year, Cyclone Roanu hit the southern coast of Bangladesh leaving 20 people dead and forcing half a million to flee their homes.

