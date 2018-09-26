Cyclone ‘Daye’ opens new mouth at Chilika lagoon

Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic storm ‘Daye’, which triggered heavy rainfall across Odisha last week, has also brought delight for the fishermen and tourists by opening up a new natural mouth at the Chilika lagoon, a state government official said on Wednesday.

The new active sea mouth is located about 2.5 kilometres north of the existing one at Arakhakuda.

“Month-long rainfall, cyclone Daye and free flowing of rivers from north due to eviction of prawn enclosures could be the major reason for creation of the new mouth,” said Susant Nanda, Chief Executive of Chilika Development Authority (CDA).

“Eventually they will merge but this active 180 mts long mouth will enhance the livelihood and tourism in the area. It will also help enhance the fish production in the lagoon,” he said adding that nearly two lakh people depend on fishing in Chilika lake and it is a delight for them.

Nanda said that the existing old mouth is measured at 1,800 sq metre whereas the new mouth is only about 180 metre long and about 3-4 metre deep.

“This will have positive impact on the ecology and biodiversity of the lagoon,” Nanda said adding that more nutrients, more salinity influx and juvenile fish migration from sea will now be possible.

“It is very rare to have two active mouths in any lagoon. Earlier, Chilika had three mouths way back in 1971 when a super cyclone struck the state. After that, multiple active mouths have not been noticed. In fact, even after the 1999 Super Cyclone, no new natural mouth was created, Nanda said. He added, the new mouth was confirmed after analysing the discharge through flow metres.