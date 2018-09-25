Cyclone aftermath: Locals struggle to rebuild lives

Malkangiri: Although the floodwater triggered by cyclonic storm ‘Daye’ began receding in Malkangiri district, the situation here still remained grim and residents are struggling hard to rebuild their lives.

The district experienced flood like situation under the impact of the cyclone ‘Daye’. Many houses were damaged and livestock was washed away by the floodwater.

Reportedly, the Girikanapalli-Premaguda road, a bridge near a residential school and a 200 metres concrete road were completely damaged during the flood.

According to sources, a girl Bishnupriya Isalbat (7) of Girinakapalli died due to lack of proper medical services. Similarly, Kabita Mandal of MV-48 village fractured her hand as her house collapsed in the flood.

The district administration visited the flood-affected areas of Girikanapalli, MV-57, MV-69, and Undrukanda and distributed relief materials to the victims. However, non-availability of polythene sheets has become a cause of concern for the locals.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations and restoration works are underway. The locals of the flood-affected area urged the district administration for speedy rehabilitation and restoration work in the area.