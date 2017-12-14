State at Large

CWC rescues two minor tribal girls hours before marriage in Malkangiri

Pragativadi News Service
Malkangiri: Two minor tribal girls were rescued from MPV-29 and MPV-23 under Kalimela Block in Malkangiri district by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) hours before their marriage on Thursday.

According to reports, after getting information about marriage of the girls, the CWC officials rushed to the villages and rescued them from their houses and produced them before the CWC office.

The villagers and family members of the two minors had arranged the marriages against their wishes to be held today.

“A team of CWC members rushed to the village after getting a call on 1098. The girls were rescued in the presence of police,” said the CDPO who was also present during the rescue operation.

One of the rescued girls is a ninth standard girl while the other is a +2 student.

However, parents of the rescued girls said that they had planned the marriages due to ignorance of the Child Marriage Act.

