PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Twin City

Cuttack set to host Ganesh Puja in 900 mandaps

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ganesh

Cuttack: Puja committees in Millennium city are famous for celebrating Dusshera with grand welcome arches but the lavishness has now trickled down to Ganesh Puja also. Like Durga puja, the Ganesh puja in Cuttack is catching up as more and more youth clubs are observing it with a lot of enthusiasm and fanfare.

A record number of 900 puja mandaps came up in Cuttack this year out of which 600 mandaps to take part in the immersion ceremony, as people here have started following the trend of Mumbai.

This has become a concern for the police over a growing number of people who express interests in the immersion ceremony which in turn creates an adverse law and order situation, besides compounding the perennial traffic problem of the city.

Two years ago, Orissa High Court expressed its dissatisfaction over this breaching of law and order in the city arised due to immersion ceremonies and later went on to declare that the immersion ceremonies to be held on Public holidays and Sundays only.

In order to get rid of the traffic problem in the city, the immersion ceremonies this year will be held on three Sundays i.e. 3rd, 10th and 17th of September as the Ganesh Chaturthi in commencing on 25th August.

Binapani club of Chauliagunj had erected a 35 feet high idol of Lord Ganesha which was a replica of Mumbai’s Lalbagh ka Raja and had drawn a lot of attraction, around 3 years ago. This has stirred a competition among other mandaps to erect an attractive idol.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.3K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.1K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
gas leak tragedy gas leak tragedy
909
Headlines

Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies
transferred transferred
897
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
trains trains
850
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
To Top