Crime

Cuttack police takes Mahima on 3 day remand

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Cuttack police remand

Cuttack: Cuttack police will take industrialist Mahima Mishra on a three day remand starting Saturday. An SDJM court has approved appeal of police to take him in remand in the Cuttack bombing case of 2013.

Earlier, on Thursday, Court had rejected Mahima’s bail plea in the Press Chhaka bombing case. He was also shifted to Choudwar jail from Samagola and was interrogated by police yesterday.

The Cuttack bombing in 2013 was an outcome of a longstanding land controversy in which a bomb was hurled on Abhay Bhatt, a lawyer. The bomb was thrown at him at Khapuria, Press Chhak regarding which a case was filed in the Madhupatna police station under Section 341, 307, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and even under the 27 Arms and Explosives Act.

Madhupatna police found some shocking facts during an interrogation of accused Babu alias Ganesh Sahu on January 5 including Mahima’s involvement after which police had applied to the Court to involve his name in the case.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

naveen's team naveen's team
5.7K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
4.6K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
RSP RSP
3.8K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
upcoming upcoming
3.2K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
differently differently
2.7K
Crime

RPF Jawans assault differently abled man
To Top