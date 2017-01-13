Cuttack police takes Mahima on 3 day remand

Cuttack: Cuttack police will take industrialist Mahima Mishra on a three day remand starting Saturday. An SDJM court has approved appeal of police to take him in remand in the Cuttack bombing case of 2013.

Earlier, on Thursday, Court had rejected Mahima’s bail plea in the Press Chhaka bombing case. He was also shifted to Choudwar jail from Samagola and was interrogated by police yesterday.

The Cuttack bombing in 2013 was an outcome of a longstanding land controversy in which a bomb was hurled on Abhay Bhatt, a lawyer. The bomb was thrown at him at Khapuria, Press Chhak regarding which a case was filed in the Madhupatna police station under Section 341, 307, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and even under the 27 Arms and Explosives Act.

Madhupatna police found some shocking facts during an interrogation of accused Babu alias Ganesh Sahu on January 5 including Mahima’s involvement after which police had applied to the Court to involve his name in the case.