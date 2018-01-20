Cuttack Jagatpur’s Nirjhar Behera murder case solved, one held

Cuttack: Police on Friday cracked the murder case of Nirjhar Behera, the youth who was hacked to death two days before his marriage on January 8 at Jagatpur.

Police have arrested the brother-in-law of Behera’s fiance for his murder. The accused has been identified as Sambit Senapti.

Police said the murder was fallout of illicit relationship between the accused Senapati with his sister-in-law, who was scheduled to get married to Nirjhar on January 10.

Police said when Senapati’s sister-in-law got engaged to Nirjhar in May last year, the accused got aggrieved and threatened Nirjhar not to marry her. As Nirjhar didn’t pay any heed, Senapati hatched a plan to eliminate him.

Police said Senapati came down from Bolangir to Cuttack on January 7 night and called Nirjhar over phone to meet him at Birupa Barrage as he wanted to discuss the issue with him. When Nirjhar, who worked as assistant finance manager at a private English medium school in Bhubaneswar, went to meet Senapati, the accused hacked him to death with a sharp edged weapon. Behera’s body with grievous injury was found near the barrage on January 8.

Police were able to get their hands on the accused after tracking his call details.