Cuttack girl teaches lesson to molester

Cuttack: The new year seems to have arrived with one after another case of crime against women. Starting from the mass molestation in the state of Bengaluru to the state’s very ashamed case of eve-teasing against college girl students near Nandankanan, now a fresh case was registered by the Badambadi police itself for another case of eve-teasing an women in a jammed locality in Badambadi area of the city.

The incident happened at Badambadi bus stop in the Millennium City on Saturday evening. As per reports, the girl being a resident of Bhadrak district was working in a mobile service centre, here in the city. After completing her day long work, the girl was purchasing fruit from a vendor near Badambadi bus stand. Meanwhile, two youths in a bike passed lewd comments and one of them getting off from the bike started eve-teasing the girl. Following, the girl started shouting by which the locals around were crowded at the area. The girl with an intention of teaching lesson to the youths, started abusing and beat him with slaps and further with shoes.

Getting informed, police immediately rushed at the spot and arrested the youth. The youth has been identified as Chittaranjan Patra of Friends Colony under Mangalabag police limits. While the other accused has successfully escaped from the site.

However, the police have issued court challan against Chittaranjan and appointed a manhunt to arrest the other accused.