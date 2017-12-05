Cuttack collector submits SCB Hospital chlorine gas leakage report

Cuttack: Cuttack district collector Sushant Mohapatra today submitted the report on chlorine gas leakage in SCB Medical College and Hospital premises to the state government.

While Mohapatra assured action against the persons involved in the incident, he refused to reveal details as the report was is confidential.

Notably, over 46 persons, including fire brigade officials and students of the medical college were taken ill after leakage of chlorine gas from tanks stored in a pump house of public health engineering organisation (PHEO), located inside the medical premises, on November 29.

Following which, Mohapatra had formed a six-member team, comprised of ADM (Revenue) Raghuram Iyer, District Fire Officer, Additional Director of Factories & Boilers, SCB Superintendent and PHD officials, to conduct an enquiry into the incidence.