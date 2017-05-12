Cuttack civic body gets rich dividends through online hoarding registration system

Cuttack: The Cuttack civic body’s online registration system for hoardings against payment of fees has paid rich returns.

The web-enabled system developed with the technical support of Deloitte has been launched by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for registration of advertisers and self-declaration of advertisements with immediate effect at a meeting with various advertising agencies on March 17.

After the meeting concluded, the civic body fixed March 31 as the deadline for payment on tariff demands made for 2016-17 on the basis of self-declarations by the advertisers.

The CMC further declared that the hoardings and billboards of the advertisers will be regarded as unauthorized and removed without notice if they fail to make the online payment within the deadline.

The advertisers were also warned that penalty for unauthorized hoardings at the rate of 20 times the prevailing advertisement tariff would be imposed with effect from April 1, 2016.

“The new system has brought rich dividends. Within the deadline of March 31, 47 agencies registered online and made self-declaration of advertisements. Payments against tariff demands for 2016-17 touched around Rs 2.10 crore by April 30,” said CMC deputy commissioner Manoj Kumar Behera.

The civic body had extended the payment deadline from March 31 to April 30 after detecting certain defects in the self-declaration process made by various agencies.