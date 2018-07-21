Cuttack civic body cancels employees leave

Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Saturday cancelled leave of all its employees till Monday as heavy rainfall has been predicted in Cuttack district due to formation of low depression in Bay of Bengal.

The CMC has directed all the employees to remain present in their respective office to carry out rescue operation and de-watering in the most affected areas.

Besides the CMC employees have been warned not to leave the office without prior permission from the higher authorities and any deviation of the orders would invite strict actions.

Taking note of the IMD prediction the district collector have been asked to take necessary measures to prevent flood situation due to heavy downpour.