Cuttack boy in The Voice India Season 2

Cuttack: An Odia boy again rocks a national television singing reality show, ‘The Voice India season 2’. During its blind audition, Cuttack boy Kuldeep Pattanaik not only stole judges’ hearts with his splendid singing but also with great performing skills.

He chose to sing “Hamari Adhuri Kahani” in the auditions before the judges that include ace singers Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal and musician Salim Merchant. Kuldeep’s melodious voice alongwith with his unique style not only impressed Neeti, but earned him a ticket to the ‘The Voice India season 2’ and now he is in the ‘Jiya re jiya re’ singer’s team.

When 25 year old Kuldeep spoke about his dreams in front of the judges, he left each of them surprised. For music he left everything as well as his family and a job in IT sector and reached Mumbai to be a singer. An engineer, after completion of his studies, he left Odisha 2 years ago and went to Mumbai.

The Voice of Odisha finalist Kuldeep has sung in many albums and Odia films. He composed the music of Sanjay Mohapatra’s Bollywood film “Pankh Armaano Ke”. With the objective of presenting the talent of people living in Odisha and Odia culture to the world outside, Kuldeep has composed music inspired from Odia culture in this film.

In the first season of The Voice India Shaan, Mika Singh, Himesh Reshammiya and Sunidhi Chauhan were the Judges and now for The Voice India 2 Shaan reprises as a Judge.