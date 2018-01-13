Cuttack boy accidentally shoots self in head while playing with revolver

Cuttack: A 12-year-old boy sustained critical injury after he was shot accidentally from the service revolver of a BSF jawan at High Court colony under Badambadi police limits here today. After the incident, he was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The injured has been identified as Anubhav Mohanty, son of Prabir Mohanty of Kamalpur area. The boy has sustained bullet injury on his head.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 12 noon when Anubhav was playing with the revolver of his friend Piyush Patra’s father Sushant Patra who is a BSF jawan.

The exact reason behind how the minor boys got the revolver without anybody’s notice is still unclear. A case has been registered at Badambadi Police station and a probe in this connection has started.