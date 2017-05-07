Twin City

Cuttack administration begins Durga Puja preparations five months ahead

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
five months Cuttack Durga Puja preparations

Cuttack: Millenium City residents will register complaints on civic issues in a ‘Jana abhijoga’ log book to help district administration identify and resolve various civic problems five months before the Durga Puja 2017. A preparatory meeting was hosted on Saturday led by district collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra, also the president of Cuttack Mahanagar Puja Committee.

Across Cuttack civic works are underway by JICA, Public health Division, Drinking Water Supply, Municipal Corporation and Works department. CESU has undertaken underground cabling work too.

To ensure this does not hinder Durga Puja celebrations of the city, the administration has sought help of the Cuttack Mahangar Shanti Committee and Cuttack Mahanagar Purbanchal Shanti Committee by giving a list of civic repairs and works needed in their respective areas.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
3.7K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Arindam Arindam
3.2K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
3.0K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
2.8K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
new ministers new ministers
1.9K
Headlines

New ministers names confirmed
To Top