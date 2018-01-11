Twin City

Cuttack Addl DCP injured during BJP protest in front of CMC office

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CMC

Cuttack: Cuttack Additional DCP Raj Kishore Paikray was injured after Cuttack Nagar BJP activists clashed with police during a protest in front of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) headquarters on Thursday.

According to reports, a scuffle erupted in the city while BJP activists were protesting corruption and tardy progress of the Integrated Sanitation Project undertaken by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

During the scuffle, BJP activists allegedly hurled eggs, tomatoes at the CMC office following which police swung into action to avoid any untoward situation.

The Additional DCP was injured in the stone pelting allegedly by the saffron party activists. However, BJP denied the involvement of their activists in the incident rather blamed ruling-BJD for the violence.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
954
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
Cuttack Cuttack
892
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
Sambalpuri dress code Sambalpuri dress code
821
Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session
To Top