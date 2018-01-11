Cuttack Addl DCP injured during BJP protest in front of CMC office

Cuttack: Cuttack Additional DCP Raj Kishore Paikray was injured after Cuttack Nagar BJP activists clashed with police during a protest in front of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) headquarters on Thursday.

According to reports, a scuffle erupted in the city while BJP activists were protesting corruption and tardy progress of the Integrated Sanitation Project undertaken by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

During the scuffle, BJP activists allegedly hurled eggs, tomatoes at the CMC office following which police swung into action to avoid any untoward situation.

The Additional DCP was injured in the stone pelting allegedly by the saffron party activists. However, BJP denied the involvement of their activists in the incident rather blamed ruling-BJD for the violence.