Youth’s ‘custodial death’ in police station in Sundargarh; probe underway

Sundargarh: In yet another incident of alleged custodial death, a youth was found hanging inside the bathroom of Rajgangpur Police Station in Sundargarh district last night.

The deceased youth, identified as Jai Lakra, of Raika Kachhar village in the district was working as a bank agent.

Sources said complaints were made against Lakra at the Rajgangpur PS for duping several persons. He had allegedly swindled around Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of making deposits in the bank.

On basis of the statements of the complainants, Lakra was arrested by Rajgangpur Police two days ago. However, he was found hanging inside the bathroom of the police station at around 8 pm yesterday.

Following the death, tension prevailed in front of the police station. Locals and family members of the deceased have brought atrocity allegation against the police during custody.

In a recent development, DIG (Western range) Kavita Jalan informed media persons that a probe has been initiated into the incident. She said further steps will be taken after receiving the post-mortem report of the deceased.

Reportedly, 20 platoons of police forces have been deployed in Rajgangpur area to prevent any untoward incident.