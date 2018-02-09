Custodial death: Naveen announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh

Bhubaneswar: Expressing grief over the custodial death of Abinash Munda at Ainthapali police station in Sambalpur district today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Notably, Abinash of Bhalupali village was arrested in connection with a theft case by Ainthapali police, however, was found hanging with a bed-sheet inside the lockup on Thursday night.

While the family members of the deceased alleged that he was beaten to death in the custody, police claimed that he had committed suicide, following which the locals went wild by vandalizing the premises and setting the police station ablaze.

Several documents and furniture were damaged in the incident. The irate mob also set several motorbikes and police vehicles afire those were kept in the police station premises.

In a bid to restore normalcy, police resorted to lathicharge after some agitators pelted stones and clashed with the cops. Senior police officials including SP Sanjeev Arora were present at the spot and monitoring the situation.

DGP RP Sharma has ordered the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) of the Odisha Police to probe into the incident with has placed three police officials under suspension for negligence.