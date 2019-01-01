CRPF officer from J&K killed during anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand

anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand
Martyred CRPF Assistant Commandant , Gulam Jeelani Khan.
Srinagar: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday said that an Assistant Commandant from Jammu and Kashmir died during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand.

The deceased officer, Gulam Jeelani Khan, hailed from Manzgam village in Baramulla district. Earlier, Khan’s family was told that he died of electrocution.

This afternoon, the CRPF, on its official Twitter handle, said: “Assistant Commandant Gulam Jeelani Khan of 157 Battalion sacrificed his life in an anti-Maoist operation in Sinjani, Khunti, Jharkhand.

“The young officer saved the lives of his fellow soldiers and made ultimate sacrifice in the service of nation while leading his troops from the front,” the CRPF twitted.

According to reports, the slain soldier’s body has been sent to his native village in the Kashmir Valley for last rites.

