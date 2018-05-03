Crorepati peon with assets worth Rs 90 crore caught in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: An office attendant of the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for allegedly amassing assets worth nearly Rs 90 crore.

K Narasimha Reddy (55), who was working at the office of the Nellore Deputy Transport Commissioner as office an attendant, earning less than Rs 40,000 per month, drew the attention of ACB officers when he recently purchased his 18th plot of land. An admirer of silver ornaments, Reddy had first come under scanner after he placed orders for dozens of silver items weighing more than 7 kg, and purchased gold ornaments from jewellery shops at Vijayawada.

ACB officials who raided Reddy’s house in Nellore City on Tuesday recovered property documents of 18 plots which were registered in his name and of his wife and relatives. The anti-corruption sleuths also recovered Rs 7.70 lakh in cash, Rs 20 lakh in bank accounts, 2 kg gold ornaments, deposits in LIC of more than Rs 1 crore, and more than 50 acres of agricultural land. All the residential plots he purchased were of over 250 sq yards.

“Narasimha Reddy had joined government service on October 22, 1984 as an attendant for a salary of Rs 650 per month and has been working for the last 34 years in the same Office of Deputy Transport Commissioner, Nellore. He also worked as a tout and anyone who wanted to get some work done in the department had to grease his palms. No file would move without his acquiesce. He refused promotions in fear of transfer as he was making a lot of money in the form of bribes as an attendant,’’ an official said.

Officials said Reddy started purchasing plots in Nellore Rural Mandal since 1992 and in the last ten years, he had amassed gold and silver ornaments. He lives in a 3,300 square feet two-storey plus penthouse building at M V Agraharam in Nellore city.