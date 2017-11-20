Crorepati doctor arrested taking Rs 1500 bribe in Ganjam

Berhampur: Vigilance sleuths arrested a doctor on Sunday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1500 for conducting an operation.

The arrested doctor has been identified as B Gopal Chandra Rao of the Buguda Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ganjam district.

As per a Vigilance Department press release, Doctor Rao had already taken Rs 3,000 bribe for left side hernia operation of the a patient and fixed it. The patient further met the doctor for operation of right side hernia, following which he had demanded Rs 1500 to conduct the second phase operation.

However, the patient, a cowherd who was unable of offer the bride, lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Department, following which a trap was laid and the doctor was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption sleuths while accepting another bribe of Rs 1,500 yesterday.

Later, Vigilance sleuths raided his residence on charges of amassing property disproportionate to his known source of income. During the search, assets worth over Rs 1.70 crore were detected in the name of the accused.

His movable and immovable property includes three houses in Berhampur and Sakhapatna and bank deposits of over Rs 1 crore. Besides, the team also seized Rs 4.90 lakh cash during the search.