Crorepati City DFO in Odisha Vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today conducted frequent raids at houses and office of DFO, City Forest Division, Bhubaneswar allegedly for acquisition of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance sleuths searched DFO Chittaranjan Mishra’s triple storied residential building at Radhakrishna Nagar here, single stories building at Kanpur village in Cuttack district, father-in-law’s house in Patapur in Puri district and office room at Bhubaneswar.

During search, the vigilance officials traced out movable and immovable assets of worth more than Rs 1 crore from the possession of the accused and his family members.

