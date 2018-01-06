Headlines

Crorepati Balasore Junior MVI in vigilance net

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
vigilance

Cuttack: Acting on the basis of allegations of possession of disproportionate assets by Balasore, Junior MVI Bipin Bihari Das, Odisha Vigilance officials on Friday conducted simultaneous raids  on his houses and office rooms at different places and detected assets worth Rs 1,58,98,708 in his and his family members’ names

The Vigilance sleuths searched his residence at Ganganagar, Bhubaneswar, parental house at Erasama, Jagatsinghpur, relative’s house at Gandakipur, Kujanga, Jagatsinghpur, rented residential house at Kurada Crossing, Balasore Town and office room in the RTO office.

During the search, a triple-storied building at Ganganagar of Rs 60,24,736, a single-storied building at Erasama of Rs 9,94,000, cost of nine plots at Erasama, Kujanga, Khurda and Bhubaneswar together worth Rs 43,57,904, hard cash of Rs 7,640, gold ornaments of Rs 60,000, silver ornaments of Rs 12,000, household articles of Rs 15,00,000,  vehicles worth Rs 6,02,000, investments in life insurance policies of Rs 4,44,876 and bank deposits of Rs 18,93,552 were detected.

The enquiry was in progress, informed an official release.

