Twin City

Crorepati Accounts officer in Odisha Vigilance net

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Vigilance

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday unearthed disproportionate assets estimated at Rs 1.71 crore accumulated by an accounts officer in the Directorate of Textiles here.

The Vigilance sleuths searched the residential and office premises of Sarat Chandra Patra, the accounts officer to probe allegations of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at five different places during which the anti-corruption bureau found Patra in possession of a double-storey building and a flat in Bhubaneswar with a combined value of at least Rs 81 lakh. He also owns five plots in Balasore which are estimated at Rs 32.45 lakh.

Besides, gold ornaments of Rs 22 lakh, household articles of Rs 10 lakh and a car were detected by the Vigilance teams. He had invested about Rs 7.75 lakh in insurance policies.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

T20 T20
2.0K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win
Delhi Delhi
1.3K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
975
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top