Crorepati Accounts officer in Odisha Vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday unearthed disproportionate assets estimated at Rs 1.71 crore accumulated by an accounts officer in the Directorate of Textiles here.

The Vigilance sleuths searched the residential and office premises of Sarat Chandra Patra, the accounts officer to probe allegations of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at five different places during which the anti-corruption bureau found Patra in possession of a double-storey building and a flat in Bhubaneswar with a combined value of at least Rs 81 lakh. He also owns five plots in Balasore which are estimated at Rs 32.45 lakh.

Besides, gold ornaments of Rs 22 lakh, household articles of Rs 10 lakh and a car were detected by the Vigilance teams. He had invested about Rs 7.75 lakh in insurance policies.