Crop loan to landless farmers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Carrying forward its welfare measures, the Odisha Government has decided to provide loans to landless farmers in the State.

Informing about the development, Cooperation Minister Surya Narayan Patro on Friday said, “For the first time, loans will be provided to landless farmers who take up agricultural tasks in other people’s farmland on sharecropping basis”.

Landless farmers could avail a loan of maximum Rs 50,000 by forming a Joint Liability Group (JLG) of five members. The loan would be provided in line with the provision underway for Self Help Groups (SSGs) operating across the State. This loan will be provided through various cooperative banks and societies, the Minister added.

A maximum of Rs 50,000 will be provided to a group of landless farmers without any securities at one percent interest.