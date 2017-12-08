Latest News Update

Cristiano Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d’Or of his career

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris: Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won a record-equalling fifth Ballon d’Or award for the year’s best player on Thursday.

The Real Madrid forward’s second successive win drew him level alongside Barcelona rival Lionel Messi on five Ballon d’Ors, after beating the Argentinian and Brazilian Neymar.

The 32-year-old was the top-scorer in last season’s Champions League as Real successfully defended the trophy with victory over Juventus in June, and also led the Spanish giants to their first La Liga title in five years.

“Of course I feel happy. This is something I look forward to every year,” Ronaldo said at the ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“The trophies won last year helped to win this award. Thanks to the Real Madrid team-mates. And I want to thank the rest of the people who helped me reach this level.”

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.7K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.7K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
5.2K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top