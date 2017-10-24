PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
International

Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA player-of-the-year award

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Cristiano Ronaldo

London: Real Madrid’s Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the best soccer player in the world for the second year running at FIFA’s the best awards gala on Monday.

The Real Madrid forward was crowned player of the year on Monday at the FIFA Best ceremony at the London Palladium theatre.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner won a La Liga and Champions League double with the Madrid club this year, striking twice against Juventus in the European Cup final to help Real become the first team to retain the trophy in its current format.

Barcelona’s Argentina forwards Lionel Messi, who has won the Ballon d’Or five times, and Paris St Germain’s Brazil forward Neymar were runners-up for the award voted for by national team coaches and captains plus the media and fans.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player award and the Ballon d’Or, which is voted for only by the media, are now separate awards.

Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane won the manager of the year trophy for his part in the club’s success.

Holland’s Lieke Martens won best female player of the year, while the Dutch women’s national team coach Sarina Weigman was voted best manager after the team’s triumph at Euro 2017.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.1K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017
Paris Bakery Paris Bakery
998
Crime

Paris Bakery Rs 13 L cash loot: Robbers in police net

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top