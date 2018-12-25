Criminal injured in Ganjam encounter dies

Ganjam: A notorious criminal, who was injured in police encounter in Ganjam district earlier in the day, died while undergoing treatment.

Babu Nayak succumbed to the gunshot injuries at the MKCG Medical College Hospital here today.

He and his associates were nabbed following an encounter in Karadabani forest under Jagannathprasad police limits in Ganjam.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of Babu in the area, a police team reached the spot to apprehend him. The cops also arrested his associate Tapan Jena following the encounter. Two pistols and a motorcycle have been seized from them.

According to police, 31 criminal cases were pending against Babu. Earlier, he was nabbed during an encounter but managed to flee from the hospital.

Notably, another dreaded criminal, Anant Kumar Macchua alias Mani, was arrested by Ganjam police following an encounter in Khallikote last night.