‘Crime situation has remained under control due to effective policing in the State’

Bhubaneswar: The law and order situation in the State has largely remained peaceful with no major incident. The overall crime situation has also remained under control due to effective policing in the State, Chief Minister and Home Minister Naveen Patnaik informed Odisha Assembly today.

“No major Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activity has been noticed in the affected districts. During the year 2018 a large number of LWE carders have been arrested and five important carders have been killed in operation”, the Home Minister said.

The recruitment to the C.P.M. (Maoist) organization has also declined and the support base of the organization has been rendered weak due to proactive security measures and developmental interventions. Recently, six districts namely Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Jajpur and Dhenkanal have been have been declared by Union Government as free from LWE activities, he added.

On the labour and student fronts, mo major issues were faced. The industrial activities were not much impacted by law and order problems. Communal situation has also been effectively dealt with.

Continued gender disparities as well as crimes against women have brought renewed focus in the country on the need for better safeguards and positive action. My government is keenly aware of the concerns in this regard and has taken several pro active steps, Naveen informed the house.