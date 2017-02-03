Headlines

Crime Branch team heads to Koraput

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
koraput

Bhubaneswar: The landmine blast on Sunki hills of Koraput on Wednesday that claimed lives of eight policemen and left five injured severely, will be investigated by Crime Branch for which a team has been formed that is on its way to Koraput.

The four member team that will conduct probe into the blast is headed by a DSP. They will be visiting the site of the landmine blast to find out the explosives used in the blast and even investigate other details by talking to eye witnesses and injured policemen.

The team headed to Koraput on Friday.

“We have asked the team to give the report in two weeks time. As per initial information, the blast appears to be designed by the Nandapur Committee of Maosits. We will not take the issue lightly. Stringent action will be taken depending on the report of the crime branch investigation,” said south western range DIG S Saini.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja
9.7K
Latest News Update

Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva survive road accident
Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
7.1K
Headlines

Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
4.6K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
BPIA BPIA
3.9K
Twin City

Direct int’l flight from BPIA from March 27
Odia movie Odia movie
3.1K
Entertainment

New upcoming Odia movie “Lucky”
To Top