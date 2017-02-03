Crime Branch team heads to Koraput

Bhubaneswar: The landmine blast on Sunki hills of Koraput on Wednesday that claimed lives of eight policemen and left five injured severely, will be investigated by Crime Branch for which a team has been formed that is on its way to Koraput.

The four member team that will conduct probe into the blast is headed by a DSP. They will be visiting the site of the landmine blast to find out the explosives used in the blast and even investigate other details by talking to eye witnesses and injured policemen.

The team headed to Koraput on Friday.

“We have asked the team to give the report in two weeks time. As per initial information, the blast appears to be designed by the Nandapur Committee of Maosits. We will not take the issue lightly. Stringent action will be taken depending on the report of the crime branch investigation,” said south western range DIG S Saini.