Crime Branch DG BK Sharma in soup over attending Law Classes

Bhubaneswar: The Centre on Tuesday directed State Home Department to probe into misuse of power by Crime Branch DG BK Sharma to take classes in University Law College without taking leave.

Based on a RTI by an activist Jayanta Kumar Das through his public grievance dated 31.12.2016 the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the home department over Sharma’s pursuing of law course and managing to get 75 to 85 per cent attendance during duty hours.

The RTI has alleged that the IPS officer had manipulated false information in his tour diary. He had entered that he attended his duties perfectly in 2011-12 but since he had taken classes that means he must have filed false information to the home department.

The home department has sent a show cause notice and asked the DG to submit a report within 15 days so that it can be sent for the perusal of the MHA.

Notably, Sharma who was the Commissioner of the city took classes on law at Utkal University’s Law College from 2011 to 2014. He got 85 attendance in the academic year 2011-12, 75 per cent in 2012-13 and 2013-14. He was awarded gold medal for his excellent performance in the exams.