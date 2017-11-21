Create awareness among school students on Blue Whale: SC to states

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed all state governments to make school children aware of the dangers posed by virtual dare games like Blue Whale Challenge.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said school-going children should be made aware of the “beauty of life” and the dangers posed by such games.
It directed the Chief Secretaries of all states to ask the secretaries of the concerned departments to take steps in this regard.
The bench also directed the Union Human Resources Development Ministry to take requisite steps to inform all schools in the country about the ill-effects of such games.
The apex court considered the interim report of a committee set up by the Centre to enquire into the suicides committed by students in some states while playing the Blue Whale challenge.