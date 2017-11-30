Cranial separation surgery of Jaga and Kalia may get registered in Guinness

Bhubaneswar: The 22-hour-long marathon cranial separation surgery of Kandhamal’s conjoined twins Jaga and Kalia likely to be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

According to reports, the AIIMS New Delhi authorities would soon approach Guinness World Records officials through a letter in this regard.

Worth mentioning here that the twins were successfully separated following two phases of marathon surgery by doctors at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on October 25 and 26. A team of doctors comprising of 30 specialists from the institute’s neurosurgery, neuro-anaesthesia and plastic surgery departments had undertaken the operation.

The twins Jaga and Kalia were joined to their heads and were brought to the AIIMS on July 14 from Kandhamal. The health conditions of both have significantly improved and have been taken out of ventilator support.