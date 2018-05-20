Headlines

Cracks detected in Goddess Subhadra’s chariot

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
cracks in chariot

Puri: While the construction of three chariots for the annual Rath Yatra is going on in full swing, the chariot construction engineering committee on Sunday found defects in the wheels of Devadalana, the chariot of Goddess Subhadra.

Sources said the committee members found cracks in the axle of the fourth wheel of Devadalana.

The chariot construction engineering committee, Maharana servitors and caretakers will examine the axle again on Monday following which it will be replaced, sources said.

Earlier, cracks were detected in the wheel of Nandighosa – the chariot of Lord Jagannath. After the inspection of the chariot construction engineering committee, the axle was replaced and another wheel was constructed.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Papu Pom Pom Papu Pom Pom
3.1K
Headlines

Papu Pom Pom critical, likely to be air-lifted to Delhi AIIMS
lovebirds commit suicide lovebirds commit suicide
2.8K
Headlines

Rejected by families, lovebirds commit suicide
ICSE ICSE
1.0K
Headlines

ICSE, ISC Board result 2018 declared: Swayam Das Class 10 topper
To Top