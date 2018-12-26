Crackdown on terror: New ISIS module busted,10 nabbed

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Crackdown on terror
9

New Delhi: Raids are underway by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as part of its investigation into a new Islamic State (ISIS) module.

The search operation is going on at 16 locations.

Reports said as many as ten persons have been detained in this  connection.

Related Posts

Man arrested for raping, impregnating daughter in Cuttack

Swami Ramdev: Difficult to say who will be next Prime…

Banking services hit as employees go on strike today

Officials said the  new ISIS module was allegedly planning to carry out blasts in north India especially in the national capital.

The agency has conducted searches across 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi in connection with its probe into the new ISIS module called ‘Harkat ul Harb e Islam’.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has confirmed a joint operation with the NIA in Amroha. Five persons have been arrested in Amroha, said the UP ATS.

The searches are going on, NIA spokesperson said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.