CP raids hookah bars in Odisha capital

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Sunday night conducted raids on several hookah bars in Odisha capital for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

The hookah bars operated in Saheed Nagar, Chandrasekharpur and Infocity area in Bhubaneswar were raided to curb tobacco menace among the youths of the capital city.

According to reports, acting on a tip-off, police launched a citywide raid on these hookah bars and tested the used tobacco samples for nicotine.

Police have sent the flavoured tobacco samples seized from several bars in these areas for examination. Strict action will be taken after the sample test if nicotine was found in the tobacco samples, a police official said.

Along with this, police penalised one of the Hookah bars in the Infocity area after finding the use of banned tobacco products and nicotine in the flavoured samples used in the bar.